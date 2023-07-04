Maharashtra: 15 Crushed, 20 Injured After Container Hits Four Vehicles, Rams into Highway Hotel

At least 15 people were crushed to death while 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into highway hotel in Maharashtra’s Dhule. The accident occurred around noon near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, nearly 300-km away from the state capital, according to a police official.

According to sources, the container first collided with four vehicles and subsequently crashed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Tuesday, killing so many.

VIDEO | At least 15 people reportedly killed in an accident involving a truck and several vehicles on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/49JmnBSUJs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

“At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said. The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)