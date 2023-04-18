CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Mumbai: Ahead of Monsoon, BMC Identifies Over 200 Unsafe Structures For Demolition
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Ahead of Monsoon, BMC Identifies Over 200 Unsafe Structures For Demolition

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 20:21 IST

New Delhi, India

In 2022, it had identified 489 buildings (Image: AP/File)

In 2022, it had identified 489 buildings (Image: AP/File)

Every year, the civic body identifies buildings that are deemed unsafe before rainfall kicks in.

Ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has flagged 217 buildings as dangerous, and has issued eviction notices before they are demolished.

Every year, the civic body identifies buildings that are deemed unsafe before rainfall kicks in. In 2022, it had identified 489 buildings, more than twice of those this year.

Here’s a list of unsafe structures identified by BMC

K West ward

Andheri, Juhu and Vile Parle West have the maximum number of unsafe buildings, categorised as C1. The number stands at 29 this year.

H West ward

This covers Bandra, Khar and Santacruz West and the unsafe buildings stand at 22 here.

K East ward

This covers Andheri and Jogeshwari East, and has 21 buildings.

R North (Dahisar)

This has one unsafe structure

C (Marine Lines)

This has two unsafe structures

B (Dongri)

Three unsafe buildings

A (Colaba, Fort and Churchgate)

Three unsafe buildings

Problems faced in evicting people

Despite the unsafety, the civic body faces protests from the people residing in these buildings.

According to Hindustan Times, occupants of 110 buildings have moved courts challenging the eviction notices of their buildings. Of the 29 unsafe structures in K West, the BMC has succeeded in vacating only eight buildings.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 18, 2023, 20:18 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 20:21 IST