Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Last Civil Package for 135km Awarded for Building Infra Between Thane & Boisar

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded the last civil package for building infrastructure for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on the 135km route between Thane and Boisar. With this, the NHSRCL has awarded all the civil contracts for the high-speed rail corridor, the firm announced on Thursday.

In a statement, NHSRCL said it has awarded the contract for civil and building works involving viaduct, bridges, tunnel, maintenance depot with three stations — Thane, Virar, Boisar — and some connecting works for Thane Depot between Shilphat and Zaroli.

This 135km package is spread between Shilphata and Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. It includes 124km viaduct and bridges. The package includes 36 bridges and crossings of which 12 are steel bridges and there will be six mountain tunnels. It will also include bridges on Ulhas River, Vaitarna and Jagani.

“NHSRCL awards the last civil package (C3) having 135 km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR (high speed rail) alignment including seven tunnels and longest bridge of two km over Vaitarna river in the state of Maharashtra,” the body said in a statement.

With this, all three civil packages of Maharashtra portion — construction of Mumbai (BKC) HSR station (C1), 21 km of tunnel including 7 km undersea tunnel (C2) and 135 km of alignment (C3) — of MAHSR corridor have been awarded, it added.

“This also marks the award of all the 11 civil packages of 508 km long MAHSR corridor, comprising 465 km long viaducts, 12 HSR stations, three rolling stock depots, 28 steel bridges comprising 10 km of viaduct, 24 river bridges, nine tunnels including seven km long India’s first undersea tunnel,” it said.

The entire corridor is divided into 28 contract packages. At least 11 of these are civil packages, which were awarded in a span of 33 months.

The first civil contract for the construction of 237km viaducts, including four HSR stations – Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch – and Surat rolling stock depot in Gujarat was awarded on October 28, 2020, which was also the largest civil contract awarded in India. The last civil contract of 135 km viaduct with three HSR stations in Maharashtra was awarded on July 19, 2023.

This mega infrastructure project is expected to consume 1.6 crore cubic metres of cement and 17 lakh MT of steel and act as a catalyst to give the cement and steel industries a boost, they added.

The tenders for track works for the complete MAHSR section in Gujarat — 352km out of total 508 km — have also been awarded.

The training of Indian engineers and work leaders for the High-Speed Rail Track system has also started. About 20 Japanese experts will impart intensive training to the around 1,000 Indian engineers, supervisors and technicians and certify their skills.