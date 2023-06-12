Cyclone Biparjoy Impact: Mumbai Airport Runway Closed Due to Bad Weather, Flight Ops Hit

Air India on Monday morning said in a tweet that some flights have been delayed and cancelled as a result of the temporary closure of a runway at Mumbai airport due to “inclement weather conditions".

With the intensity of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ increasing, Mumbai along with other coastal parts of Maharashtra received rain and strong winds on Sunday night.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Updates

Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, news agency PTI quoted a a civic official as saying.

Air India in its tweet on Monday morning said, “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions."

Mumbai was also hit by high tides due to the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, that is likely to make landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch but is already showing its effect in western Maharashtra.

Huge waves caught tourists in Ganpatipule town in the coastal Ratnagiri district by surprise. The waves hit the beach with a strong current, scaring the tourists. There was no serious injury reported in the incident.

Early morning visuals on Monday from Gateway of India in Mumbai also showed high tidal waves due to cyclone Biparjoy.