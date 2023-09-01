Mumbai: Blasting Work for Metro Line-3 Shatters Mantralaya Windows; FIR Against Construction Company

Several windows in Mantralaya were shattered and vehicles parked at the secretariat premises were damaged due to the blasting work for the construction of underground Metro Line-3 in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) issued a statement, explaining how controlled blasting for the excavation of Mantralaya subway construction caused the damage.

“Excavation work of entry or exit of the Mantralaya subway is underway. Today, controlled blasting was carried out to break hard rocks. Blasting work has been underway for quite some time now, without issues. However, some windows of the Mantralaya got damaged during today’s operation," a statement by the MMRC said.

The MMRC stopped the controlled blasting work at the subway near the Mantralaya, and decided to review the project work, the statement added. The construction work would resume only after corrective measures are taken.

Meanwhile, the Marine Drive police station has filed a complaint against the construction company — L&T.

“We have registered a case of negligence against the company, and will conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the person(s) responsible for the incident," Senior inspector Nilesh Bagul of Marine Drive police station was quoted by Indian Express as saying.