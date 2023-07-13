13/7 Mumbai Blasts Anniversary: When Triple Bombings Left 26 Dead in 2011

ON THIS DAY IN 2011: Today, July 12, 2023, is the 12th anniversary of the 2011 Mumbai bombings. The attacks, which took place on July 13, 2011, killed 26 people and injured 130 others. The blasts occurred at three different locations in Mumbai: the Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar between 6:54 pm and 7:06 pm IST.

13/7 BLASTS

The first explosion ripped through Zaveri Bazaar as a bomb concealed on a motorcycle detonated at 6:54 pm. Merely a minute later, at 6:55 pm, a tiffin box containing another explosive device was planted in the Opera House area, triggering the second blast. The final explosion of the 13/7 Mumbai bombings occurred at 7:06 pm, caused by a device placed on an electric pole in the Dadar area.

THE INVESTIGATION

An intensive investigation was launched to uncover the perpetrators behind this act of terror. Recognizing the severity of the incident, the Home Ministry classified the bomb blasts as a terrorist act. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was deployed to the bomb sites, taking charge of the investigation.

The investigation gained momentum when the Maharashtra ATS arrested an individual, who they claimed had stolen the motorbike used in the Zaveri Bazaar explosion.

THE BREAKTHROUGH

The breakthrough in the case arrived on January 23, 2012, when the Mumbai Police announced the arrest of two suspects originally from the Darbhanga district of Bihar. The logistics of their operation were purportedly managed by Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen (IM) and the mastermind behind the blasts.

A chargesheet was filed in the case in May 2012. Two years later, an accused who allegedly was funding the attacks was arrested at the Dabolim Airport in Goa in 2014.

THE TRIAL

The trial in the case began earlier this year before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. The accused in the case are facing charges of murder, causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and MCOCA.

The blasts were a tragic event that left a lasting impact on the city and the nation as a whole. It highlighted the ongoing threat of terrorism and the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such attacks in the future.