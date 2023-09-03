Mumbai: BMC Likely to Enforce Water Cut if Lakes Not Filled to Capacity by October 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation might consider implementing a water cut once again seven lakes that supply water to the city are not filled to capacity — 14.47 lakh million litre — till October 1.

In order to fulfil the city’s needs till the next monsoon season, the lakes supplying water to Mumbai city must have 14.47 lakh million litre of water.

“We take a review of the water stocks on October 1. If by then the water in the lakes has not filled up to the required capacity, we may have to consider a water cut," a Times of India report quoted civic hydraulic engineer P Malwade as saying. He added that August has not been very lessing in terms of rains, despite which water stocks increased up to 90 per cent.

“We are hoping that in September the water stocks in the lakes in the lakes will improve but if it doesn’t then accordingly a call on water cut would be taken," said Malwade.

The lakes’ total water stock stood at 13.12 lakh million litres — 91 per cent of the required capacity — on September 2. Previously on July 1, the BMC had implemented a 10 per cent water cut in view of this year’s delayed monsoon and insufficient water stocks in the seven lakes.

Later on August 8, the water cut was withdrawn owing to the total water stock touching 11.8 lakh million litre, i.e., 81.4 per cent of the required capacity of 14.47 lakh million litre.

PREVIOUS WATER CUTS IN MUMBAI IN 2023

Earlier this year, the BMC implemented a 15 per cent water cut for 48 hours from March 27 (10 pm) till March 29 (9 pm) in 11 municipal wards of the eastern suburbs as well as Mumbai city.

According to civic body officials, a water supply pipeline was damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC).

T ward (Mlund), S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli), N ward (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar), L ward (Kurla) and M/East (Govandji, Shivaji Nagar) among other areas were affected by the water cut in the eastern suburbs. While, areas including A ward (Churchgate, Colaba), B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South ward (Parel), and F/North ward (Antop Hill, Sion) faced problems due to water cut.

Again in March, due to repair works, water supply was cut by the BMC across Mumbai for 48 hours.