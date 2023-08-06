Mumbai: BMC Likely To Float Tender For Rs 35,000 Crore Versova-Dahisar Sea Link Next Week

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to soon float a tender for the construction of its costliest project -Versova-Dahisar Sea Link-the high-speed corridor between north and south Mumbai. The 22.3-km-long mega road project with four lanes on each side is worth around Rs 35,112 crore and is the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).

Sources privy to the development told CNN News18 that the blueprint for the mega project is ready and the bid document is likely to be out in a week’s time.

At Dahisar, the link road will be connected to the proposed Dahisar-Mira Road link road, and with this, Mira Road will be connected to Mumbai’s southernmost part, Nariman Point.

The Versova-Dahisar Link Road project will be divided into six stages including elevated roads, cable-stayed bridges, and tunnels. BMC will invite tenders in six phases for smooth implementation, a report by Mid Day said.

The deadline for project completion is, reportedly, four years after the appointment of the contractor.

Versova-Dahisar Link Road Project

As per reports, in the first phase, the construction of the road will start from Versova’s Nana Nani Park till Bangur Nagar in Goregaon, which will be a 4.5 km long elevated road, bridge, and interchange. This will be constructed at the approximate cost of R 6,157 crore.

Further, a 1.66 km-long elevated road from Bangurnagar to Mind Space in Malad and a 4.46 km-long bridge to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,308 crore.

According to reports, the link road will also have a tunnel between Mind Space and Charkop.

The 3.90 km-long northbound tunnel will be built at a cost of Rs 5,904 crore while the 3.90 km Southbound tunnel will be built at a cost of Rs 6,032 crore. The civic body is likely to give tenders for these tunnels to separate contractors.

Next will be a 3.78 km-long stretch with an elevated road, bridge, and interchange between Charkop and Gorai that will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,085 crore.