Home » India » 'Drunk' Man Made Hoax Call to Blow Up Maharashtra Secretariat, Detained
1-MIN READ

‘Drunk’ Man Made Hoax Call to Blow Up Maharashtra Secretariat, Detained

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 20:11 IST

Mumbai, India

This was the second threat call about the secretariat in the last 15 days (Image: PTI File)

A man, who was under the influence of alcohol, was later detained in Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra for allegedly making the bomb threat call, an official said

Mumbai police on Thursday received a threat call about an explosive being placed inside the Maharashtra secretariat in South Mumbai. After bomb detection personnel along with sniffer dogs searched the high-security complex, it turned out to be a false alarm.

The phone call was received on the 112 helpline of the Navi Mumbai police in the afternoon about a bomb being placed in Mantralaya or the state secretariat.

After the call, Mumbai police personnel along with a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs rushed to the state government’s administrative headquarters and thoroughly checked the premises, but no suspicious object was found, an official said.

The call was later traced to Ahmednagar.

A man, who was under the influence of alcohol, was later detained in Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra for allegedly making the bomb threat call, official said.

This was the second threat call about the secretariat in the last 15 days. The first call had also turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found.

(With Inputs from News18’s Yesha Kotak and PTI)

