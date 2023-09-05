CHANGE LANGUAGE
New Day, New Call: Mumbai Police Receives 4th Bomb Threat in 30 Days, Says Same Woman Called 38 Times
1-MIN READ

New Day, New Call: Mumbai Police Receives 4th Bomb Threat in 30 Days, Says Same Woman Called 38 Times

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 11:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Another caller claimed of a bomb planted in Kamathipura street no. 12 (File photo: PTI)

Another caller claimed of a bomb planted in Kamathipura street no. 12 (File photo: PTI)

Mumbai News: Mumbai police has said that the same woman called the PCR 38 times so far and informed them about a bomb being planted

In another incident of police control rooms (PCR) receiving bomb threat calls, a female caller informed police of the presence of a bomb at Nepean Sea Road in Colaba and asked them for help.

Mumbai police has said that the same woman called the PCR 38 times so far and informed them about a bomb being planted.

Meanwhile, another caller informed that a bomb has been planted in Kamathipura street no. 12

So far, nothing suspicious has been found and further investigation is on.

Previous Bomb Threat Calls:

August 31, 2023

Mumbai Police received a threat call about an explosive being placed inside the Maharashtra secretariat in South Mumbai. After bomb detection personnel along with sniffer dogs searched the high-security complex, it turned out to be a false alarm.

The phone call was received on the 112 helpline of the Navi Mumbai police in the afternoon about a bomb being placed in Mantralaya or the state secretariat.

August 25, 2023

A 10-year-old boy made a hoax call to the Mumbai Police intimating them about a bomb in a plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The call was received by the Mumbai police control room on the emergency number 112 on Thursday.

The caller said that a bomb was planted on a flight about to take off after 10 hours, an official said.

According to officials, it was a 10-year-old boy from Satara who had made this call.

August 13, 2023

Mumbai police received a call from a person warning of a “100 kg bomb" in the financial capital.

Within two hours, the crime branch detained a man identified as Rukhsar Ahmed for allegedly making the call to the control room. Ahmed, who works as a tailor, is allegedly mentally disturbed, which led him to make the call to the police, sources said.

The incident came days after the Mumbai Police received a threat call warning of “serial bomb blasts" in local trains. The police later arrested a 25-year-old man from Juhu area for allegedly making the threat call in an inebriated state.

The call followed a day after the Mumbai Police received a fake bomb threat from an anonymous caller, who asserted the potential occurrence of a blast or untoward event at both Mumbai and Delhi’s Domestic and International Airports.

Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak, Special Correspondent, CNN-News18, specialises in crime, court and investigative reporting.
  1. bomb threat
first published:September 05, 2023, 11:05 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 11:26 IST