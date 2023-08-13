Mumbai: Boy, 17, Stabs Coaching Teacher Before Going To Police Station To Confess

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his former coaching teacher in broad daylight before walking into a police station and confessing in Mumbai’s Mira Road area. Victim Raju Thakur (26), a teacher at a private coaching class, reportedly sustained grievous injuries in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The incident occurred on Thursday and was captured on the CCTV camera of the Gujarati chawl in Penkarpada in Kashimira around 1.30 pm, according to a report by Times of India.

As per the report, Thakur runs a coaching class for students up to class 12 in the same locality. The accused teenager had enrolled in Thakur’s coaching class last year when he was in class 12.

A few weeks ago, Thakur and the teenager reportedly got into an argument over the latter’s studies. Police also believe that Thankur has reprimanded the accused for not focusing on his studies and pulled him up for his proximity with some girl students attending the coaching class.

On Thursday, while Thakur was talking with a few youngsters, the accused came charging towards him and started assaulting him with a knife in the abdomen. Others around them tried to intervene and stop the accused.

As per the CCTV footage, the teenager later left the spot as onlookers took Thakur to the hospital where his treatment is underway.

Later, the teenager walked into Kashimira police station at Mira Road and confessed to the crime, TOI reported quoting the police.

The police seized the weapon used to assault and ascertaining from where it was procured. Police will also record Thakur’s statement after his condition improves.

The teenager’s parents are being questioned to know the exact reason for the assault. The accused is also being questioned in the presence of his parents and charges are still to be framed against him.