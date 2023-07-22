CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Mumbai Businessman Receives Extortion Call for Rs 20 Lakh from Member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Businessman Receives Extortion Call for Rs 20 Lakh from Member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 17:19 IST

Mumbai, India

The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said. (File Photo: PTI)

A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

The complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown number on Thursday night and the caller introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said.

The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said.

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) has been registered and the police are collecting information about the caller, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 22, 2023, 17:19 IST
