A total of six people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a cab driver in the parking lot of the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Cab driver Devan Devere was waiting for a passenger at the parking lot when he was beaten by private security personnel deployed at the airport following an argument, police said on Saturday.

“The driver of the car, Devan Devere, was standing in the parking lot waiting for the passenger when a private female security personnel came and an argument broke out between the two regarding the parking of the car, the dispute turned into a scuffle," an official said.

#WATCH | Cab driver thrashed at Mumbai airport over parking by private security personnel deployed at the airport. 6 people arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver: Mumbai Police(Video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/dWkULFbwsV — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

Following this, other private security personnel present at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 started kicking and hitting the driver in a fit of rage, due to which the car driver sustained injuries, they added.

Sahar police have registered a case against six people identified as-Ganesh Mohite, Mohan Dhotre, Kishore, Anil Thakur, Sagar, and Fatima Tule- on the basis of the statement of the car driver and have arrested them.

Police have registered a case under sections 142,143,146,147,323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway.

