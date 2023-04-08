Mumbai: Check New Traffic Arrangements for IPL 2023 Matches at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Police has issued traffic arrangements in the event of IPL 2023 matches at the Wankhede Stadium to ensure no inconvenience to the commuters.

“In view of the upcoming IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium, following traffic arrangements have been done to avoid inconvenience to commuters, " read a tweet by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Notably, Mumbai is set to host the IPL matches on April 08, 16, 22, 30, May 9, 12 and 29.

As per the advisory, on the days of IPL matches, ‘a large number of spectators are expected to ply in vehicles which may lead to traffic congestion in the area. Therefore, in order to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public, to so direct, it has been decided to impose changes in the traffic arrangments.’

Take a look at the advisory below

Parking restrictions

There shall be No Parking on the below-mentioned roads from 12 pm to 11.55 pm

“C" Road North side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with “E" Road (as and when required).

“D" Road from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with “E" Road.

“E" Road from the junction of “D" Road up to “C" road junction.

“F" Road from the junction of N.S. Road to the junction of “E" cross road.

“G" road south side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with “E" cross Road as and when required.

“E" cross road from the junction of “F" Road to the junction of “G" Road.

N.S. Road South and North bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

Change in routine traffic pattern

‘D’ Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction t N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of “E" & “C" Road.

“C" Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction of “E" Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive).

“E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of ‘D’ Rood towards its junction of ‘C’ Road.

