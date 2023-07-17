Mumbai: Chicken Blood Used by Women to Prove Allegations of Sexual Assault on Businessman

A Mumbai woman used chicken blood to feign injuries as she accused a 64-year-old businessman of trying to sexually assault her at a hotel in the city. The accuser applied chicken blood on her hands and alleged she got injured while the man attempted to assault her, a chargesheet filed by the police said.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Monica Bhagwan alias Dev Choudhary, allegedly laid the honey trap to frame the businessman and extorted Rs 3 crore from him with the help of three accomplices.

The chargesheet against Monica Choudhary by unit 10 of the crime branch city police last week identified Monica’s three accomplices as Anil Choudhary alias Akash, Lubna Wazir alias Sapna a fashion designer, and jeweller Manish Sodi.

In November 2021, a businessman from Kolhapur had filed a police complaint alleging that a gang of four people had extorted Rs 3.25 crore from him by laying a honey trap at a city hotel. The accused continued to threaten him with a video and demanded Rs 2 crore more, it was alleged.

Quoting police, a TOI report said the incident took place in 2017 when Anil and Sapna befriended the businessman, studied his assets and hatched a conspiracy to blackmail him and extort money.

In 2019, when he was staying at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, Monica had alleged that he tried to sexually assault her. Sapna, her accomplice, had even shot her video of a scuffle with the man, accusing him of assault.

Monica was arrested in the case in June 2022.