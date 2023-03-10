CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 InfluenzaUmesh Pal MurderBengaluru NewsHealth & NutritionPM Modi
Home » India » Mumbai Couple Found Dead in Bathroom Under Mysterious Circumstances on Holi; Police Initiates Probe
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Couple Found Dead in Bathroom Under Mysterious Circumstances on Holi; Police Initiates Probe

Curated By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 21:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The cause of the death is yet to be determined. (Photo for representation)

The cause of the death is yet to be determined. (Photo for representation)

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pant Nagar police station and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

A Mumbai-based couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the duo were found dead in their bathroom, and their bodies were discovered by their maid.

The maid had a duplicate keys of the house, and called the relatives who in-turn informed the police.

The cause of the death is yet to be determined. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pant Nagar police station, news agency ANI said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, DCP (Zone-7) Purushottam Karad said.

The husband was aged 42, while the wife was 39 years old.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:March 10, 2023, 21:36 IST
last updated:March 10, 2023, 21:36 IST
Read More