Mumbai Court Acquits Two Accused in 2002 Best Bakery Case

Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday acquitted two accused in the 2002 Best Bakery case of Gujarat. During the 2002 Godhra riots, 14 people were killed in a bakery at Vadodara.

A total 21 people were charged with murder in this case. All were acquitted by the local court at Gujarat in this case. In order to ensure fair trail, Supreme Court transferred this case to Maharashtra.

In 2006, a Mumbai court found nine people guilty on several charges including murder, and were sent to life imprisonment. In 2012, the Bombay High Court acquitted five of the nine accused, while confirming punishment given to four of them.

However, when other accused were facing trial in communal riots case, two accused — Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil — were absconding.

A separate trial was started for them. They were brought before the sessions court in 2013, and the trial against them began in 2019.