Mumbai Designer Booked for Trying to Bribe Maharashtra Dy CM's Wife with Rs 1 Crore
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Designer Booked for Trying to Bribe Maharashtra Dy CM's Wife with Rs 1 Crore

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 10:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Amruta Fadnavis alleged that the woman tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore. (Twitter/@fadnavis_amruta)

Amruta Fadnavis alleged that the woman tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore. (Twitter/@fadnavis_amruta)

Mumbai: Deputy CM's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after receiving calls and messages from the designer.

A designer, identified as Aniksha, and her father have been booked after wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the woman tried to bribe her with Rs 1 crore seeking her “intervention” in a criminal case.

Deputy CM’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after receiving calls and messages from the designer. Mumbai police said that no arrest has been made as of now.

A report in The Indian Express stated that Aniksha was in touch with Amruta Fadnavis for over 16 months and had visited her residence. The February 20 FIR, accessed by the publication, stated that Aniksha allegedly offered to provide Amruta information on some bookies through which they could earn money and then directly offered Rs 1 crore to get her (Aniksha’s) father off the hook in a police case.

(details to follow)

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti
first published:March 16, 2023, 10:44 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 10:47 IST
