Mumbai: Eight Injured as Lift Plunges from Fourth Floor at Kamala Mills High-rise

Eight people, including three women, suffered injuries after a lift snapped and fell from the fourth floor of a 16-storey building in a commercial complex here on Wednesday, officials said.

All the injured persons are stable, they said. The accident took place in the C-wing of the Trade World building at Kamala Mills Compound, which houses several corporate offices, in the Lower Parel area around 10.45 am, a civic official said.

At least 12-14 people were on board the elevator at the time. The building’s security staff rescued those inside the lift, which crashed to the basement, and sent the injured to nearby hospitals, he said. Of the eight injured, seven are admitted to a private hospital in Parel, while one person is being treated at the civic-run KEM hospital in the area. Four others who suffered minor bruises declined hospitalisation, the official said.

All the eight injured persons are stable, said the official, quoting doctors from both hospitals.