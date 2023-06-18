Mumbai: Empty Rake of EMU Derails at Ambarnath Railway Station, No Casualties

An empty rake of an Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath railway station in Mumbai at around 8.25 am on Sunday.

No casualties were reported.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railways said down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat will be affected.

CR Update-1 – Derailment of one coach of empty EMU rake at Ambarnath siding

Trains Affected Due to EMU Derailment:

• Down (DN) traffic between Kalyan to Karjat is affected.

• Train 18520 DN LTT-VSKP express detained at Ambarnath station home signal.

• One DN Badlapur local- detained at Ulhasnagar station.

• One DN Ambarnath local- detained at home signal of Ulhasnagar station.

• Down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked.

• Down Badlapur to Karjat section is working.

• UP Karjat to Kalyan section is working.

Efforts were being made to re-rail the coach and restore the traffic as soon as possible, Railways said.

On Saturday, four wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in Odisha’s Rayagada district. The four wagons jumped the rails while the goods train was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Lanjigarh from Ambadola on a special route, an official said.

The train services remained unaffected as the derailment took place on the special route, the official said. Railway officials rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

The incident occurred a fortnight after the triple train accident in Balasore district left at least 291 people dead and over 1,200 injured.

(With PTI inputs)