Mumbai: 1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Residential Building in Santacruz

A person died and another was injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Tuesday afternoon. As per Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the Hari-Preet building on Tagore Road in Santacruz (West).

The incident was reported at 3.47 pm. It was a level 1 fire incident in the building that is ground plus seven storeys, according to MFB.

As per media reports, two people, a male and a female, were in the house when the fire broke out. They were evacuated from the building and the fire has been doused.

Amongst them, a 65-year-old male, identified as Nitesh Joshi, was declared brought dead by the medical officer at Cooper Hospital, around 4.44 pm, according to a report by Mid Day.

Another person, who was injured in the fire, was treated and discharged by an on-site 108 ambulance doctor.