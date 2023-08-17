Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Estate Building in Kurla, No Injuries Reported

A major fire broke out at an industrial estate building in Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar (West) on late Thursday evening.

The incident was reported at around 8:19 pm at the Kurla Industrial Estate on LBS Marg.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was confined to the ground floor of the two-storey building.

A fire brigade official said that five fire engines, six water jetties and other fire brigade vehicles along with ambulances were at the spot

No injuries have been reported yet and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.