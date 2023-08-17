CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Mumbai-Jaipur Train FiringVistara FlightNuh Violence
Home » India » Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Estate Building in Kurla, No Injuries Reported
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Estate Building in Kurla, No Injuries Reported

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 21:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Screengrab from video of the fire incident at the industrial estate building of Kurla. (Image: News18)

Screengrab from video of the fire incident at the industrial estate building of Kurla. (Image: News18)

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was confined to the ground floor of the two-storey building

A major fire broke out at an industrial estate building in Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar (West) on late Thursday evening.

The incident was reported at around 8:19 pm at the Kurla Industrial Estate on LBS Marg.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was confined to the ground floor of the two-storey building.

A fire brigade official said that five fire engines, six water jetties and other fire brigade vehicles along with ambulances were at the spot

No injuries have been reported yet and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags:
  1. fire
  2. mumbai
first published:August 17, 2023, 21:40 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 21:50 IST