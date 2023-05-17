CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Mumbai: Four-year-old Girl Dies After Glass Counter of Shop Falls on Her
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Four-year-old Girl Dies After Glass Counter of Shop Falls on Her

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 21:40 IST

Mumbai, India

The apex court has already termed the appointment of Shinde loyalist MLA Bharat Gogawale as Shiv Sena whip as illegal,(Representative photo/PTI)

The apex court has already termed the appointment of Shinde loyalist MLA Bharat Gogawale as Shiv Sena whip as illegal,(Representative photo/PTI)

The shop owner and his employee were arrested following the incident, said an official of Meghwadi police station

A four-year-old girl died after the glass counter at a chips shop fell on her in suburban Jogeshwari (East), police said on Wednesday.

The shop owner and his employee were arrested following the incident, said an official of Meghwadi police station.

Sanjana Chavan, the girl, and her two friends walked into the shop around 10 am on Tuesday and were dangling by the glass counter as the shop owner was attending other customers, he said.

top videos

    The heavy glass counter came off and fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead upon admission, the official said.

    The 47-year-old shop owner and his 34-year-old employee were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) and probe was on, the official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 17, 2023, 21:40 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 21:40 IST