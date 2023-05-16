Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Soon? Trial Run Starts from CST Station to Madgaon

Another Vande Bharat train for Mumbai could soon be rolled out with the trial run for the Mumbai-Goa route being held on Tuesday, ministry officials told News18.

The train left for Madgoan in Goa from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) in Mumbai for the trial on Tuesday morning, an official told News18 on condition of anonymity.

The official, however, refused to divulge details about the expected inauguration date and the proposed route, saying “these details are yet to be finalised".

The trail is expected to run between CST and Madgaon. The two stations are already connected by a number of trains and the travel time is around eight to nine hours.

When launched, this would be the fourth Vande Bharat for Mumbai. Currently, three pairs of trains for Gandhinagar, Shirdi and Solapur are operational.

News18 had reported last week that the ministry is gearing up for the production and delivery of Vande Bharat trains and is expected to launch at least five pairs of trains by June-end.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat. This would be the first Vande Bharat for Odisha and second for West Bengal. The PM was scheduled to flag off the train on Monday (May 15), but the launched was postponed to May 18.

A number of trains are already in the pipeline. These included first Vande Bharat for northeast India and the third for West Bengal. This train will run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri.

Another Vande Bharat is also expected to run between Bihar’s Patna and Jharkhand’s Ranchi in the coming weeks.

Currently, 15 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are running across the country. These included five from Delhi for Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Bhopal and Amb Andaura. Two pairs of Vande Bharats are operating from Chennai for Mysuru and Coimbatore.

Vande Bharat trains are also operational on Bilaspur-Nagpur, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod routes.