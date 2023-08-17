Mumbai: Govt Staffer Crushed Under Train After Man Punches Him During Argument at Sion Station

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee died after being crushed under a suburban train at Mumbai’s Sion station. The victim fell on the tracks — under the train — after a man punched him during a heated argument.

The 26-year-old deceased was identified as Dinesh Rathod and the alleged attacker was identified as Avinash Mane (31). Mane and his wife Sheetal (30) were arrested in connection with this incident which took place on Sunday.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said that Sheetal Mane got into an argument with the MSRTC employee over some issue after getting down at the station. Meanwhile, to check on the situation, Avinash Mane came out and saw that Rathod was abusing his wife.

Following this a heated argument broke out between Rathod and Mane and during their verbal squabble, Mane threw a punch at Rathod. The MSRTC employee then lost balance and fell on the tracks, which led to him being crushed under a moving suburban train, the GRP official said.

Police arrested Avinash Mane from the Dharavi area on the basis of information provided by eyewitnesses and CCTV footage of the station. Later the police also caught Mane’s wife Sheetal. The couple was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

(With PTI inputs)