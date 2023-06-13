Mumbai: Horn Not OK, Please! Traffic Police to Observe No Honking Day on June 14

NO HONKING DAY IN MUMBAI ON JUNE 14: The Mumbai traffic police on Monday said it will observe “No Honking Day" on June 14 and urged Mumbaikars to participate in the drive against unnecessary honking. Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution and has an adverse impact on one’s health. Hence, the traffic police has decided to observe “No Honking Day" on June 14, an official said.

Motorists have been advised to ensure that the horns in their vehicles are as per the guidelines under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, he said. Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act and Environment Protection Act against motorists who honk unnecessarily, the official said.

‘WELCOME TO THE HONKING CAPITAL OF THE WORLD’

In 2020, Mumbai Police had shared a nearly 2-minute video on Twitter encouraging people not to horn. The video starts with, “Mumbai. Welcome to the honking capital of the world. Here people honk even when the signal is red. May be they think by honking, they can make the signal turn green faster?"

They went on to say, “We, the Mumbai Police were itching to do something about this."

The short clip shows the police installing the decibel meters in few locations including CSMT, Bandra, Peddar Road, Hindmata and the following day the signals automatically restored at 90 seconds as the meter reached 85 dB.

Commuters looked shocked when a message was displayed on a post, “Honk more, Wait More." The clip ends with two police personnel sharing a ‘Hi-5’ giving out a short message, “Feel free to honk, if you don’t mind waiting."

In another Tweet, the police had urged not to honk so often or you will become deaf one day. The message further advises to take care of the old, young and the sick as the noise is definitely not well for their health.

(With inputs from PTI)