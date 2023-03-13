Mumbai Hottest Indian City on Sunday, Maximum Temperature Nears 40°C; IMD Issues Heatwave Alert

Mumbai city on Sunday was hotter than any other part of the country with highest maximum temperature of 39.4 °C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Sunday, Santacruz recorded 39.4°C, the season’s highest temperature. This was six degrees above normal. On the same day, Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C.

On March 10, A heatwave alert was issued by the IMD for 5 days till the 15th of the month. Temperatures have shown a steady increase through the month.

Forecast for next five days issued by Regional Meteorological Centre , Mumbai…प्रादेशिक हवामान केंद्र, मुंबई यांनी जारी केलेला पुढील पाच दिवसांचा अंदाज…….. pic.twitter.com/AjveyYZso6— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 10, 2023

While maximum temperatures in Mumbai for the month of March have touched 40 °C in the past, this would be the first in this season for the city.

Heatwave Alert

The IMD had earlier said in a statement that March to May would witness above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and even some parts of northwest India.

“Monthly maximum temperatures for March are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely, the IMD said in a statement earlier this month.

“Enhanced probability of occurrence of heatwave during March to May season is likely over many regions of central and adjoining northwest India,” the IMD further added.

