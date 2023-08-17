Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing: RPF Constable Who Killed 4 On Moving Train Dismissed From Service

Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh, who allegedly killed his supervisor and three passengers on a moving train in Maharashtra on July 31, has been dismissed from service.

In a related development, a Mumbai court on August 11 remanded Singh in 14-day judicial custody.

In a related development, the court denied permission to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is investigating the case, to perform brain mapping, polygraph, and narco-analysis tests on Singh.

The GRP had sought consent for the tests, saying the matter was very serious and a thorough investigation was needed.

‘Wanted To Kill More People’

The probe into the case reportedly revealed that the 33-year-old RPF constable had planned to kill more people on the train, but his killing spree was interrupted after passengers in coach S5 created a ruckus.

Passengers started shouting at him after he pointed his loaded gun toward a Burkha-clad woman, a report by Hindustan Times said.

As per the report, before alighting from the train near Borivali railway station, Singh went to coach S5 after killing Azgar Ali, a passenger in coach S6.

“Chaudhary had seven rounds remaining in his automatic ARM rifle and wanted to kill more people for which he had gone to coach S5. Inside the coach, he pointed his gun at a burka-clad woman and threatened her,” the HT report quoted a police officer as saying.

As per the official, the woman and her husband, who was traveling to Mumbai from Jaipur, informed officials that when Singh threatened her, fellow passengers began shouting and screaming at him.

This probably rattled Singh, who left the woman and walked ahead.

The Case

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on board the train, officials said.

He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).