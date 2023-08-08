Mumbai Jeweller's Body 'Gets Infected' After Wife's 'Black Magic'. She Empties His Bank Locker Too

A Mumbai jeweller’s wife and his mother-in-law allegedly used black magic and tried to kill him. The jeweller also claimed that his wife used to starve him during the Covid-19 pandemic and she along with her mother and a ‘tantric’ devised a plan, and soon after he got “infections all over his body".

A report in Times of India quoted RAK Marg police senior inspector as saying that an FIR for attempt to murder and using black magic was registered against jeweller’s wife, her mother and a tantrik on August 5 under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 156 (3) under directions of the metropolitan magistrate court.

According to the report, the jeweller had got married in 1989 and the couple has three children. He alleged that the couple was engaged in a dispute for quite a few years. The complainant said that in 2018, his sister-in-law informed him about the plot to kill him.

The report stated that the sister-in-law sent the jeweller audio recordings of his wife, mother-in-law and an unidentified man in which the plot was discussed.

The jeweller said he then began to prepare his own food. Some days, his wife did not allow him to cook and he had to starve during the Covid pandemic because he could not order food from restaurants, the TOI report stated.

He then shifted to a rented flat in Dadar. But in 2029, the jeweller claimed, he began to get infections all over his body. The report quoted him as saying that he had taken treatment at a private hospital in a suburb too.

“I have been falling sick very often. I recovered after antibiotics but the infection reemerged when I stopped taking these. The doctors said the white blood cells in my blood had increased. I visited three to four other doctors and every doctor said that I had got an infection," the FIR said.

Meanwhile, two years later, on December 8, 2022, bank officials called and informed him that his wife had defaulted on the rent for the joint locker and asked them to vacate it.

The report stated that when he visited the bank, he allegedly found out that the jewellery he had saved for his daughter’s marriage was missing from the locker.