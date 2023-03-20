Mumbai: Joggers Stage Stir in Worli a Day After Tech Firm CEO was Killed During Morning Run

A day after the CEO of a tech firm in Mumbai died after she was hit by a speeding car during her morning jog, runners on Monday staged a protest outside the Worli police station.

38-year-old Rajalaxmi Ram Krishnan died on Sunday morning after a speeding car hit her near Worli Dairy on Worli Seaface, just a few meters away from the Worli-Bandra sealink.

Rajalaxmi who was the CEO of a technology company often referred to herself as a fitness freak. She was reportedly part of the jogger’s group from Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Mumbai | Runners and joggers protest outside the Worli police station after a woman, Rajalakshmi Krishnan, was killed by a speeding car while she was on her morning run near Worli Dairy yesterday. https://t.co/uayznJbXwo pic.twitter.com/Ppg6LI8TDy— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

A 23-year-old Sumer Merchant was arrested in Worli after a case was registered under Section 304 of the IPC, police said. Police will present the accused in court today.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the car and rammed into a divider after knocking down the victim. Cops said Rajalaxmi suffered severe head and skull injuries.

Pictures shared by ANI showed a Tata Nexon EV car completely crushed in front with the left side of the car suffering severe impact. The windshield of the car was also shattered.

“The victim was hit from behind by the speeding car and the impact was such that it flung her into the air and she later fell on the street. The woman was rushed to Nair hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” officials had said earlier.

