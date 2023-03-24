Mumbai: 2 Killed During Knife Attack Under DB Marg Police Station Limits

At least 2 people were killed during a knife attack in DB Marg area on Friday. The attack took place under the local police station limits and around 5 people were attacked, reports said.
Further details awaited.
Published By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 18:45 IST
The attack took place under the local police station limits (Representative image/News18)
