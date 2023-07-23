Mumbai: Labourer Dies of Electrocution While Cleaning Drain

A labourer died of electrocution while cleaning a drain in suburban Santacruz here on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident took place in Santacruz east area in the afternoon, he said.

The labourer was hired to clean a private drain of a pathology centre, where he suffered an electric shock due to a motor running at the site, the official said.

The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the Vakola police is probing the death.