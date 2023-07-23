CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsRaigad LandslideSeema HaiderHindon River
Home » India » Mumbai: Labourer Dies of Electrocution While Cleaning Drain
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Labourer Dies of Electrocution While Cleaning Drain

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 20:13 IST

Mumbai, India

The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead(Representative Image-Shutterstock)

The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead(Representative Image-Shutterstock)

The incident took place in Santacruz east area in the afternoon, he said

A labourer died of electrocution while cleaning a drain in suburban Santacruz here on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident took place in Santacruz east area in the afternoon, he said.

The labourer was hired to clean a private drain of a pathology centre, where he suffered an electric shock due to a motor running at the site, the official said.

The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the Vakola police is probing the death.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. death
  2. mumbai news
  3. labourer death india
first published:July 23, 2023, 20:13 IST
last updated:July 23, 2023, 20:13 IST