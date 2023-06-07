Mumbai Local Train: Harbour Line Services Disrupted After Fire Near Nerul Station

Harbour Line services have been disrupted after fire broke out near Nerul station. Both up and down line suburban services of Mumbai local train have been held up between Panvel to Nerul section as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday.

Last month, suburban services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway were affected for nearly 30 minutes after a man climbed on the rooftop of a local train at CSMT, an incident which disrupted the train schedule.

In Mumbai, the Harbour line’s termini are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Goregaon and Panvel on the CSMT-Goregaon, CSMT-Panvel and Panvel-Goregaon routes. At Wadala Road, the line branches into two. The first line joins with the Western line at Mahim and terminates at Goregaon.

The second line follows through Mankhurd into the city of Navi Mumbai, where it again branches out into two lines, one going to Thane (Trans-Harbour Line) and the other to Panvel. The first stop outside Mumbai is the township of Vashi.

(details to follow)