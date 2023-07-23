Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Alert in Maha, Guj; Delhi on Edge As Yamuna Level Rises | Updates

Mumbai saw its wettest day in the year on Saturday as heavy rains lashed Maharashtra and floods led to cars and cattle getting swept away in Gujarat. Meanwhile Delhi is on high alert due to alarming discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river.

Here’s all you need to know about weather updates:

Gujarat experienced heavy rainfall, causing a flood-like situation on Saturday, with Junagadh being the worst affected. The city received 219 mm of rain in just 8 hours until 4 pm. Startling visuals showed parked cars and cattle being swept away in the gushing waters. People waded through waist-deep water to reach safer places, and some were rescued by volunteers from strong currents. Navsari and Junagadh districts were severely impacted, with flooding in residential areas and marketplaces.

VIDEO | Cattle, vehicles wash away in heavy flow of water as incessant rainfall trigger severe flooding in residential areas in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/e8lI5Ucj6i— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023