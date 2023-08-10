Mumbai Man, 75, Becomes Maharashtra's 1st Covid Death in Months; Dr Says 'Had Liver Disease History'

Maharashtra has reported a Covid-19 death, marking the first fatality in months. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, stated that the death did not take place recently but happened in July. The death was included in the official records on Wednesday, the BMC added.

Dr Daksha Shah, BMC’s executive health officer, said that the deceased was a 75-year-old man who had a history of liver carcinoma. She said that while the man was infected with Covid-19, the infection was not the primary cause of his death.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall infection count to 11,64,108, while the death took the fatality figure to 19,776. On Tuesday, the metropolis reported seven Covid-19 cases and zero fatality.

This is the second time in August that it reported Covid-19 cases in double digits. On August 6, the city witnessed 10 cases. The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,285 after four more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 47 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 292 tests were conducted in the city during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,89,17,951, the civic body said.

(With inputs from PTI)