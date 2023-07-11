CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Live-in Partner's 10-year-old Daughter
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Live-in Partner's 10-year-old Daughter

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 23:21 IST

Mumbai, India

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her. (PTI)

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her. (PTI)

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said.

The incident took place in the Asalpha locality, where the accused lived with his partner and her two daughters, an official said.

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her, he said.

The abuse came to light when the girl confided in her aunt, who approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 11, 2023, 23:21 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 23:21 IST