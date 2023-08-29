Mumbai Man Killed After Being Run Over by Speeding Dumper; Driver Arrested

In a hit-and-run case, a 34-year-old man died after allegedly being run over by a speeding dumper in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Monday evening. Police arrested a 25-year-old driver who had initially fled from the site after the accident.

The deceased, identified as Dadu Patel, was returning from work at around 8 pm when the accident occurred. He was walking towards his house in Shyamnagar in Bhandup (east) when the speeding dumper rammed into him from behind, the police said. His family was informed about the accident by a pedestrian who lived in his locality and had witnessed the incident.

The driver, identified as Jaswant Yadav, is a resident of Mulund West and had escaped the spot after parking the vehicle at a distance.

In connection to the hit-and-run case, a police officer told Hindustan Times, “Patil fell on the ground and the dumper ran over both his legs following which he was rushed to the Sion Hospital. He sustained severe head injuries and died after three hours during treatment."

The police were informed of the incident following which they visited the spot near Menon College and also went to the place where the dumper was parked. The accused later surrendered to the police.

The driver has been booked under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death due to negligence. As per the Hindustan Times, the accused confessed that he was speeding due to which he lost control over his vehicle and eventually ran over the pedestrian.