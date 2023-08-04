Mumbai: MHADA Yet to Announce Lottery Date, Applicants Wait Anxiously

The Mumbai housing lottery of 2023 by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is yet to announce the date of the draw, therby keeping many applicants anxious.

The agency had earlier announced July 18 but later postponed the same due to the extension of deadline to recieve applications for the lottery. As per the MHADA officials, the date will be announced in ‘a day or two’.

The lottery is of 4082 flats in locations like Juhu, Andheri, Goregaon, Powai, Tardeo, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Vikhroli and Sion. The Mumbai board of MHADA has accepted 1,20,144 valid entries for the lottery and has already collected a money deposit of Rs 519 crore. An online refund will be given to the failed bidders.

One of the applicants, Namita A who has applied for an HIG (High-Income Group) flat told Times of India that she has been calling the helpline number of MHADA to know the exact date of announcemnent of the lottery results but the executives on the other end have not been able to answer. She added, “there is no information on the official website either". The applicant has, also tweeted the issue to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, “When will the Mumbai lottery 2023 be declared?", “Why is there a delay?", “Why is there no notification on the website?’

The earnest money deposit paid by the residents of Mumbai for the MHADA flats range berween Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.52 lakh each for Low-income Group, Middle-income group and HIgh-income group flats. The Mumbaikars have also said that during the delay the housing board is earning lakhs of rupees in bank interest on the accumulated sum of Rs 519 crore.

The flats that come under the low-income group (LIG) category includes 1034 homes for which 60,522 entries have been received. The location of preference for the LIG flats is Pahadi Goregaon. The middle-income group (MIG) segment consists of 138 houses with 8395 applications. The applicants for this category have preferred Unnat Nagar and Goregaon for the location. The high-income group category (HIG) has 120 flats and 2068 applicants for the same, the location of preference for these applicants are Shimpoli and Kandivali.

Among the 4082 flats that are up for bid, around 1947 of them fall under the PMJAY (urban) scheme. These homes have mainly been built in the Pahadi Goregaon area by the MHADA for which it has received 22,472 applications.

The applicants for the 843 economically weaker section(EWS) houses are no less than 28,682 among which most has chosen Kannamwar Nagar and Vikhroli as their preferred location.