Mumbai Monsoon: MHADA Releases List of 15 Buildings In Need Of Immediate Evacuation; Terms Them 'Extremely Dangerous'

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed all the civic bodies in the state to conduct third-party structural audits of dangerous buildings, the state’s Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has issued a list of 15 residential buildings in South Mumbai termed as ‘extremely dangerous’ that required immediate evacuation.

Apart from MHADA, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), also released a list of over 200 shackled buildings and the residents in those buildings have been asked to vacate the place.

In all, more than 10,000 dilapidated buildings in the city have been identified that need to be evacuated before the monsoon hits, Moneycontrol reported.

“Regular pre-monsoon survey of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai City under MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) has been completed and this year 15 buildings are extremely dangerous. These include 7 buildings which were declared as high-risk last year in 2022," the MHADA statement read.

As far as relocation of these residents is concerned, CM Shinde also gave the directive on a structural audit when he was informed by the BMC that it had shifted tenants from 27 of the 226 buildings which were declared unsafe.

This apart, some 155 resident tenants/ residents have made alternative arrangements for their shelters.

The CM said civic bodies should also take care of the accommodation of displaced families so that they agree to evacuate their dilapidated buildings, PTI reported.

As per the release, 18 teams of NDRF, seven from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 10 from the Navy and six from the Coast Guard are ready and all of them have lifeboats and required equipment. The Indian Air Force has kept two of its helicopters ready to tackle any disaster during the monsoon.

From agency inputs