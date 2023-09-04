Mumbai Shocker: 23-Yr-Old Air Hostess Found Dead With Slit Throat in Her Flat

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old air hostess was found dead in the Marol locality, just two kilometers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The woman was killed by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

Her dead body was found at her flat which shared her apartment with her sister and a friend.

Both, her sister and friend, were not in town currently, police said.

Cops from Powai Police Station and Crime Branch are at the spot and an investigation into the case is underway.

Further details awaited.