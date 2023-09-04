CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Mumbai Shocker: 23-Yr-Old Air Hostess Found Dead With Slit Throat in Her Flat
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Shocker: 23-Yr-Old Air Hostess Found Dead With Slit Throat in Her Flat

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 10:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Her dead body was found at her residence on Monday (Representative Image/News18)

As per the police, the victim shared her apartment with her sister and a friend, both of whom were not in town currently

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old air hostess was found dead in the Marol locality, just two kilometers from  Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The woman was killed by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

Her dead body was found at her flat which shared her apartment with her sister and a friend.

Both, her sister and friend, were not in town currently, police said.

Cops from Powai Police Station and Crime Branch are at the spot and an investigation into the case is underway.

Further details awaited.

