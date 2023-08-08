Hush, Mumbai! 'No Honking Day' on Aug 9 to Curb Noise Pollution, Police Action Against Violators

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday announced it will observe ‘No Honking Day’ on Wednesday and August 16 in an “attempt to reduce the growing trend of unnecessary honking."

Honking significantly contributes to noise pollution and health problems, the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The Traffic Control Branch in Mumbai appeals to all drivers and riders within the city, excluding ambulances, fire brigades, and other emergency vehicles, to refrain from honking their horns on August 9, 2023, and August 16, 2023, as well as on other days, it said.

Highlighting the detrimental effects of “unnecessary honking that contributes to noise pollution and impacts human well-being," the Mumbai Police will observe ‘No Honking Day’ on both August 9 and August 16, 2023, to counter the prevailing trend of excessive honking among motorists.

Police Action Against Violators

Motorists are strongly advised to ensure that their vehicle horns and silencers adhere to the guidelines outlined in Rule numbers 119 and 120 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989, respectively, it said.

Stringent action will be taken against individuals engaging in needless honking, as per section 192(F) of the MV Act. Similarly, those who have altered their vehicle’s exhaust pipes or silencers in violation of norms, as stipulated under section 198 of the MV Act, will also face consequences, it added.