CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Home » India » Mumbai: No Police NOC Required to Rent Flats; Check Guidelines
1-MIN READ

Mumbai: No Police NOC Required to Rent Flats; Check Guidelines

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:59 IST

Mumbai, India

The police said that the registration service is free of cost. (Representative image)

The police said that the registration service is free of cost. (Representative image)

The Mumbai police on Tuesday issued an order making police No Objection Certificate non-mandatory to rent out a flat or an apartment

It is a good day for house hunters who are looking to rent a space in Mumbai as the police have made the process hassle-free for you.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday issues an order making police No Objection Certificate non-mandatory to rent out a flat or an apartment.

Earlier, it was necessary to obtain a NOC to rent a house and upload the details of the potential tenant on a dedicated portal for the police.

Notably, while the NOC is no longer required, landlords or flat owners are still required to provide necessary details about their tenants for police records. Here are the guidelines that one needs to follow:

In a public notification, the police said that the citizens can provide information about flat/house rent to Mumbai Police in the following ways -

By applying online, or

RELATED NEWS

By submitting documents directly to the concerned Police Station, or

By sending the application through a registered post to the concerned police station.

The police said that online services have been provided to the citizens to furnish information to the Mumbai Police about the flat/house on rent within the limits of the Mumbai Police.

Anyone who provides wrong or false information will be liable for legal actions.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

Tags:
  1. mumbai
  2. rentals
first published:May 09, 2023, 13:39 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 13:59 IST