Mumbai Police Receives '100 kg Bomb' Threat Call, 'Mentally Disturbed' Man Detained

The Mumbai Police received a call on Saturday afternoon from a person warning of a “100 kg bomb" in the financial capital.

Within two hours, the crime branch detained a man identified as Rukhsar Ahmed for allegedly making the call to the control room. Ahmed, who works as a tailor, is allegedly mentally disturbed, which led him to make the call to the police, sources said.

According to information provided by the police, at 1 pm on Saturday, a man contacted the control room of the Mumbai Police, claiming the presence of a 100 kg bomb in Mumbai.

The caller’s location was traced, revealing that he was in the vicinity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The caller was apprehended within two hours of making the call.

The incident comes days after the Mumbai Police received a threat call warning of “serial bomb blasts" in local trains. The police later arrested a 25-year-old man from Juhu area for allegedly making the threat call in an inebriated state.

The call followed a day after the Mumbai Police received a fake bomb threat from an anonymous caller, who asserted the potential occurrence of a blast or untoward event at both Mumbai and Delhi’s Domestic and International Airports.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man employed at Goa’s Manohar International Airport was apprehended for purportedly orchestrating a hoax bomb threat. The police control room received a call at approximately 4.45 pm on July 30, indicating the presence of an alleged explosive “at the airport."

Both the Manohar International Airport in Mopa and Dabolim Airport in Vasco, nestled along the coastal state, were placed on heightened vigilance. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the bomb threat was a spurious claim.