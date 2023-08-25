'Bomb Planted in Flight': 10-year-old Mumbai Boy Makes Bomb Threat Call; Cops Say False Alarm

Mumbai Police on Friday received a hoax call from a 10-year-old boy, intimating about a bomb in a plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The call was received by the Mumbai police control room on the emergency number 112.

The caller said that a bomb was planted on a flight about to take off after 10 hours, an official said.

After receiving the call, police immediately came into action and found it to be a hoax call.

“A 10-year-old boy from Satara had made this call," the official added.

The call comes a month after Mumbai Police was threatened with an attack akin to the 26/11 terror strike of 2008.

The unidentified caller also warned of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sending the security circles into a tizzy, an official said on July 18.

As per police, a case under Indian Penal Code’s Section 509 (2) was lodged against the unknown caller/s and further investigations are on.