Mumbai Police Extends Preventive Orders Until April 8 | Check List of Prohibitions & Exemptions

The Mumbai Police on Thursday reportedly renewed preventive orders in the city until April 8. Mumbai Police, in the order, said that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility. Meanwhile, an official said that it was a regular preventive order issued at regular intervals.

The order, issued by issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police, said that based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties, as per Mid-day.

On that account, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or (affray) in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, the order said, as per the Mid-day report.

“It is a regular preventive order for the city which is issued on regular intervals," an official said, as per the report.

As per the order, the police prohibits assembly of five or more persons, any procession and use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession, starting 00.01 hours on March 25 and ending at 24.00 hours on April 8, throughout Mumbai.

The order also listed the exemptions to the prohibitions. These include marriage ceremonies and matrimonial functions, funeral assemblies and processions on the way to crematoriums/burial places, among others.

Statutory meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations and social gatherings and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations to transact their normal business are also exempted, as per the report.

Assemblies in or around cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances and assemblies in or around courts of law, local bodies and government offices will also be allowed.

Furthermore, the exemptions include assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic activities, and assemblies in factories and shops for normal business.

Such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mumbai and their supervisory officers, the order states.

The police said that notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period here mentioned above, any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced, as per the report.

Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if this order had not expired, it said.

