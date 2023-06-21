Chrisann Pereira Drug Case: Mumbai Police Files 1,514-page Chargesheet Against Two Accused

Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two accused who framed Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira in a drug case in the UAE.

In a 1,514-page chargesheet, the police said the arrested accused used to try to extort money from people by trapping them to smuggle drugs.

The two people who were arrested include Anthony Paul, who lives at Mira Road, and Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, who is a resident of Sindhudurg.

Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2′, was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 following the discovery of a drug in a memento that the accused had asked her to hand it over to someone in the UAE.

After her arrest, Anthony Paul and Ravi Bobhate allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother. The actor was released after the Mumbai police sent the case-related documents to the authorities in UAE.

Rodrigues was also the victim of Anthony Paul’s plot, the official said. As they probed into the Pereira alleged frame-up case, the Mumbai police also investigated four similar matters, including that of Rodrigues, in which victims were sent to Sharjah by the accused persons.

Rodrigues’s wife had met the crime branch officials and filed a complaint against the accused alleging that they framed the DJ. Police did not register a separate case in the DJ’s alleged frame-up as he was convicted, but will mention in the chargesheet how he was deceived like Pereira by the accused and was not aware that drugs had been planted in a cake that he was carrying to Sharjah, he said.

(With PTI inputs)