CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Indore Shooting IncidentVistara FlightBihar Journalist Dead
Home » India » Mumbai Police Issues Order Banning Drones, Gliders Till September 16
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Issues Order Banning Drones, Gliders Till September 16

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 23:13 IST

Mumbai, India

The drone was capable of flying at a height of 400 ft. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

The drone was capable of flying at a height of 400 ft. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

As per the prohibitory order issued on Thursday, violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code

The Mumbai police have issued an order banning the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot-air balloons in the city’s air space till September 16, an official said on Friday.

As per the prohibitory order issued on Thursday, violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The order was issued in view of the possibility that these objects may be used to target VVIPs, endanger the life of people at large, destroy public property and disturb law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area, the official said.

Drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot-air balloons will not be allowed to fly in the limits of the city starting Friday till September 16, the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. mumbai police
  2. Drone
first published:August 18, 2023, 23:13 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 23:13 IST