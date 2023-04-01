Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for People Travelling from Bandra to Dahisar

The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling from Bandra to Dahisar. The authorities have advised people travelling during evening rush hour should use “S.V Road and New Link Road as much as possible” to travel to Dahisar from Bandra. “As road work is going on at Dudhsagar Road North Bound under Dindoshi Traffic Division (Goregaon East). Passengers travelling from Bandra to Dahisar during evening rush hour should use S.V Road and New Link Road as much as possible,” a post by the Mumbai Police read.

The order has also banned the movement of all types of vehicles going to Dudhasagar Road, towards Mohan Gokhale/Oberoi Mall, to decrease congestion. The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

Take a look at the advisory here:https://twitter.com/MTPHereToHelp/status/1641848041765498882

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had informed that Sane Guruji Marg, N/B Rd was undergoing repairs and cementing. Due to this, the authorities have forbidden entry and parking for vehicles at Sane Guruji, Marg Satrasta Junction to Chinchpokli Junction. The decision will be in place till May 5 in order to reduce inconvenience to the people.

From 25/03/23to04/05/23,Sane Guruji Marg, N/B Rd will be excavated for repair and cementing. To avoid danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public,entry is banned for vehicles and parking prohibited at Sane Guruji, Marg Satrasta Junction to Chinchpokli Junction (N/B).— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 27, 2023

Mumbai Police had previously issued a traffic advisory due to construction work on the Dadar metro. In a press release, the police stated that traffic will be disrupted from Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) to Gadkari Chowk since the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is constructing the underground Dadar Metro Railway station, under Metro line 3, project -4.

The circular stated that the northbound road between Gadkari Chowk to Lt Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction will remain closed to vehicular traffic. The southbound road will remain open for vehicles. Both sides of the road will forbid the parking of vehicles at all times. “On Ranade Road there shall be no entry of vehicular traffic from Senapati Bapat statue towards Steelman Junction. The road will remain one way for vehicles moving from Steelman junction towards Senapati bapat Statue,” the press release stated.

Vehicles moving from the Portuguese Church along the northbound of Gokhale road will have to turn left from Lt. Anna Tipnis Chowk (Steelman Junction) and then go along Ranade Road, Dadasaheb Rege Road, Gadkari Junction to move towards their intended destination. The restrictions will remain in force till March 23, 2024.

Read all the Latest India News here