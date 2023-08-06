CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceBombay HC 'History'Spot the LeopardNitin Desai SuicideManipur Violence
Home » India » Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call Of 'Serial Blasts In Local Train'; Probe On
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call Of 'Serial Blasts In Local Train'; Probe On

Reported By: Yesha Kotak

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 10:42 IST

Mumbai, India

As per a senior official, the caller claimed that he has planted bombs in a local trains (Representational Image/PTI)

As per a senior official, the caller claimed that he has planted bombs in a local trains (Representational Image/PTI)

Police has confirmed that the call came from Juhu's Vile Parle area. The investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the caller and the validity of his threat

Mumbai police on Sunday received a threat call from an unidentified caller who claimed that serial blasts would take place in a local train in the city. The call was received by the Mumbai control room this morning and the man claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area of India’s financial capital.

“Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone," police said in a statement.

As per a senior official, the caller claimed that he has planted bombs in a local trains.

When he was asked about the details of the train, he did not respond and hung up, they said.

Police have traced the location of the caller and confirmed that the call came from Juhu’s Vile Parle area.

The investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the caller and the validity of his threat.

The concerned police station has been instructed to be vigilant about the security arrangements.

This came a day after a hoax bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Police from an unidentified caller claiming the possibility of a blast or untoward incident at Mumbai and Delhi Domestic and International Airports.

About the Author
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak, Special Correspondent, CNN-News18, specialises in crime, court and investigative reporting. She describes herself as a print reporter in ...Read More
Tags:
  1. local train
  2. mumbai
first published:August 06, 2023, 10:40 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 10:42 IST