Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call Of 'Serial Blasts In Local Train'; Probe On

Mumbai police on Sunday received a threat call from an unidentified caller who claimed that serial blasts would take place in a local train in the city. The call was received by the Mumbai control room this morning and the man claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area of India’s financial capital.

“Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai. The caller claimed to be speaking from the Vile Parle area and then switched off his phone," police said in a statement.

As per a senior official, the caller claimed that he has planted bombs in a local trains.

When he was asked about the details of the train, he did not respond and hung up, they said.

Police have traced the location of the caller and confirmed that the call came from Juhu’s Vile Parle area.

The investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the caller and the validity of his threat.

The concerned police station has been instructed to be vigilant about the security arrangements.

This came a day after a hoax bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Police from an unidentified caller claiming the possibility of a blast or untoward incident at Mumbai and Delhi Domestic and International Airports.