Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call About RDX-Laden Tanker Heading to Goa with Pakistani Nationals

Mumbai Police Control Room on Sunday received a threat call in which the caller informed them that a tanker filled with RDX explosive and two Pakistani nationals was going from Mumbai to Goa. The caller identified himself as ‘Pandey’ and an investigation is underway, the city police said.

The threat call came nearly a week after another threat, the second in two days, was received by the Mumbai police about a bomb planted in the city, officials reported.

An unidentified individual made a threatening phone call on Tuesday, targeting both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government. The caller had mentioned the presence of cartridges and AK-47s at specific locations, warning of a potential 26/11 style attack in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police is actively searching for the person responsible for the cal, and a case was registered against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station, officials had said.

A similar call received on July 12 was found to be a hoax.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons regarding a message received, warning of a terror attack in the city if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country.

“If Seema Haider does not come back then India will be destroyed”, the caller was heard talking in Urdu. The caller said that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it.

Earlier this month, Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan, was arrested in Greater Noida for illegally entering India and staying without valid documents. She reportedly entered India with her four children to be with her lover, Sachin Meena, who she had met on the gaming app PUBG.